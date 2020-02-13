Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Short Interest Up 78.9% in January

Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,900 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the January 15th total of 60,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNS. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sapiens International by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Sapiens International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sapiens International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Sapiens International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc grew its stake in Sapiens International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 94,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 15.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.81.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,980. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Sapiens International has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $26.86.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.