Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,699 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHM. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 191,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 64.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 140,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.90. 193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,328. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.12 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.