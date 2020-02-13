SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.77

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 678271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.41.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.23. SEA had a negative net margin of 86.49% and a negative return on equity of 104.70%. The company had revenue of $763.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 214.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sea Ltd will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SEA by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SEA (NYSE:SE)

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit