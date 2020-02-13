SEA (NYSE:SE) Sets New 1-Year High at $47.77

Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.77 and last traded at $47.77, with a volume of 678271 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.93.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.41.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SEA in the first quarter valued at about $301,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in SEA by 18.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,918 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEA in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About SEA (NYSE:SE)
Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.
