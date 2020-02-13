Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Position Boosted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 101,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 188,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 56,510 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 13,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $69.59. 4,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,834. Selective Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $62.16 and a 12-month high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh acquired 1,000 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.