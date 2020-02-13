SelfSell Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $123,092.00 and approximately $12,476.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, OKEx and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000207 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SelfSell and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.