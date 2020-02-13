Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.42-$3.58 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.399-$3.499 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.42-3.58 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on ST. Compass Point downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cross Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.61.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

NYSE:ST traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,131,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,520. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Sensata Technologies has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $846.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.