Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 107,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

SRTS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of -0.65. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $540,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit