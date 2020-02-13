Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) Short Interest Update

Sensus Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:SRTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 107,300 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

SRTS stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.62. 8 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,188. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of -0.65. Sensus Healthcare has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $9.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley cut Sensus Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sensus Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensus Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $540,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

