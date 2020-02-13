Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 96.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,559,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 765,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $60,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400,762 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,928,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,317 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,953 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,919,000 after purchasing an additional 26,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 7.4% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,925,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter.

SERV stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -52.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.49. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.71.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Servicemaster Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.44.

Servicemaster Global Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

