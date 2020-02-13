ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Sets New 52-Week High at $357.00

Shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $357.00 and last traded at $355.77, with a volume of 1374649 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $349.80.

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ServiceNow from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $310.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.50, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,280,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.00, for a total transaction of $731,688.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,511,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,998 shares of company stock worth $21,050,312. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $547,821,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,702,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 882,462 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,137,000 after purchasing an additional 308,023 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after purchasing an additional 839,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

