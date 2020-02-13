Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sesen Bio.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SESN. ValuEngine raised Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sesen Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

SESN opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.60.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sesen Bio (SESN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.