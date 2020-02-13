Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sesen Bio Inc (NASDAQ:SESN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sesen Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Sesen Bio reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 2nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.90). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sesen Bio.
Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01).
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,453,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 53,605 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 195,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 81,603 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.
SESN opened at $0.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.10. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.60.
Sesen Bio Company Profile
Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.
