Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Shiloh Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

SHLO stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,686. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Shiloh Industries has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The stock has a market cap of $80.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $258.96 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shiloh Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLO. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Shiloh Industries by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,913 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 1,280.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shiloh Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 730,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,556,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.