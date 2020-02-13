Shore Capital Initiates Coverage on Rotork (LON:ROR)

Research analysts at Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rotork to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.42 ($4.29).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 316.60 ($4.16) on Tuesday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 268.50 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.44.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

