Shore Capital Initiates Coverage on Rotork (LON:ROR)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Research analysts at Shore Capital began coverage on shares of Rotork (LON:ROR) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 295 ($3.88) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Rotork from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 330 ($4.34) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rotork in a research note on Monday, January 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rotork to a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 326.42 ($4.29).

Shares of LON ROR opened at GBX 316.60 ($4.16) on Tuesday. Rotork has a fifty-two week low of GBX 268.50 ($3.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 344.70 ($4.53). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 321.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 316.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.44.

In other news, insider Jonathan Davis bought 440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, with a total value of £1,478.40 ($1,944.75).

Rotork Company Profile

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets actuators and flow control products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Controls, Fluid Systems, Gears, and Instruments. The company offers electric actuators and control systems, including intelligent multi-turn and part-turn valve actuators, part-turn/rotary and linear control valve actuators, heavy-duty part-turn/rotary and linear valve actuators, small part-turn/rotary valve actuators, and network control systems, as well as explosion proof actuators, sensors, switches, and controls.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Rotork (LON:ROR)

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit