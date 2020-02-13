Short Interest in Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Expands By 16.8%

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 305,600 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 261,600 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, Director Stacy J. Kanter acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.60 per share, with a total value of $322,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 632,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,261,000 after buying an additional 100,488 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,029,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,558,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 676.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 73,029 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,637,000. 12.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APLT stock traded down $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,625. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.84. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.95 and a 12-month high of $57.39.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Therapeutics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $24.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Applied Therapeutics from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Applied Therapeutics to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy.

