Short Interest in Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) Drops By 53.4%

Business First Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BFST) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, a decrease of 53.4% from the January 15th total of 68,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BFST. DA Davidson upgraded Business First Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens raised Business First Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Business First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

BFST traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,149. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $21.56 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $22.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BFST. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Business First Bancshares by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 66.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 34.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 9.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services.

