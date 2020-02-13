Short Interest in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expands By 10.5%

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the January 15th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 283,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

COHU traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $24.32. 919,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,987. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.47. Cohu has a twelve month low of $11.37 and a twelve month high of $26.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Cohu had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 17.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cohu will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COHU has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Cohu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Cohu from $3.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Sunday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 566.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors worldwide.

