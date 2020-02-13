Short Interest in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) Drops By 40.0%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ.B) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ.B. ValuEngine cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of STZ.B stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $199.21. 461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395. Constellation Brands has a fifty-two week low of $166.50 and a fifty-two week high of $214.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ.B) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

