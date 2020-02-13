Short Interest in Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Drops By 92.2%

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EMMS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,980. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Emmis Communications has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 85.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Emmis Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 181,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Emmis Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Emmis Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Emmis Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmis Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit