Short Interest in Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) Drops By 92.2%

Emmis Communications Co. (NASDAQ:EMMS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

EMMS stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,980. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.52. Emmis Communications has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Get Emmis Communications alerts:

Emmis Communications (NASDAQ:EMMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter. Emmis Communications had a net margin of 85.66% and a negative return on equity of 10.85%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emmis Communications by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Emmis Communications by 16.7% during the third quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,267,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 181,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Emmis Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. 40.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Emmis Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Emmis Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Emmis Communications Company Profile

Emmis Communications Corporation, a diversified media company, engages in radio broadcasting activities in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Radio, Publishing, and Corporate & Emerging Technologies. It operates 11 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, Indianapolis, and Austin, as well as publishes Indianapolis monthly magazine.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Emmis Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmis Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.