Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) Expands By 16.3%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd (NASDAQ:CLWT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the January 15th total of 16,600 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Euro Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

NASDAQ CLWT traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $2.28. 16,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,353. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.04. Euro Tech has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $7.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLWT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Euro Tech by 426.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Euro Tech by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Euro Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, through its subsidiaries, distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.