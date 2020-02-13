Short Interest in Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) Expands By 70.2%

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,200 shares, a growth of 70.2% from the January 15th total of 420,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Shares of ICL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.15. 16,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,222. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Israel Chemicals has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $5.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Israel Chemicals by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 15,894,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,734,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872,582 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth $13,547,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,192,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,983,000 after acquiring an additional 103,626 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Israel Chemicals by 201.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,246,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 832,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Israel Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $17,766,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

