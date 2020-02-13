Short Interest in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) Drops By 13.8%

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OVLY stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. 14,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,327. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.54. Oak Valley Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $19.95.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 25.79%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Oak Valley Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 1.5%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director H Randolph Holder, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oak Valley Bancorp by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oak Valley Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

