Short Interest in Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) Drops By 30.9%

Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decrease of 30.9% from the January 15th total of 60,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NASDAQ:POLA traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $2.74. The stock had a trading volume of 31,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,887. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.76 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a market cap of $27.69 million, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 8.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polar Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Polar Power Inc (NASDAQ:POLA) by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Polar Power worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Polar Power

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power systems for applications in the telecommunications, military, electric vehicle charging, cogeneration, distributed power, and uninterruptable power supply markets in the United States and internationally. It offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, and DC solar hybrid power systems.

