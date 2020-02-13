Short Interest in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Expands By 10.9%

Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,000,000 shares, an increase of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 5,410,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 836,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the third quarter worth about $28,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,014,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 449,089 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 903,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 1,315,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.25. Precision Drilling has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

PDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank raised Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.99.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

