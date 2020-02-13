Short Interest in Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) Increases By 12.4%

Puma Biotechnology Inc (NASDAQ:PBYI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,820,000 shares, a growth of 12.4% from the January 15th total of 6,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 23.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PBYI stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,959. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.77.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Puma Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Svb Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 14.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,615 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

