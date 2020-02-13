Short Interest in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) Drops By 11.7%

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RECN) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 588,400 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 666,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on RECN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Resources Connection from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Resources Connection stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.54. 96,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.21. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $184.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Y. Ryu sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $25,423.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,817.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Resources Connection by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Resources Connection by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the third quarter worth about $185,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 130.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after buying an additional 111,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 111.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection, Inc provides business consulting services under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers process transformation and optimization, financial reporting and analysis, technical and operational accounting, and merger and acquisition due diligence and integration services; new accounting standards implementation and remediation support services; and audit readiness, and preparation and response services.

