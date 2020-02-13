Short Interest in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Drops By 11.9%

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decrease of 11.9% from the January 15th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sanmina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other Sanmina news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,000,682.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $274,306.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,910.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sanmina by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after buying an additional 467,702 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 336.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 31,950 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sanmina by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $31.31. 206,528 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.86. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

