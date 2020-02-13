Short Interest in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Decreases By 18.7%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 471,200 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the January 15th total of 579,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, CFO Gerald Lyons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $35,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,223.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in ScanSource by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 6.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in ScanSource by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in ScanSource by 51.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SCSC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.91. 1,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,677. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11. ScanSource has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $40.55. The stock has a market cap of $750.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). ScanSource had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $989.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ScanSource will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

