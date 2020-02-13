Short Interest in ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) Grows By 49.5%

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ:PIXY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 49.5% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 10.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ShiftPixy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ PIXY traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 803 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,207. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.25. ShiftPixy has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $73.60.

ShiftPixy (NASDAQ:PIXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($6.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ShiftPixy will post -13.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc provides employment services for businesses; and workers in shift or other part-time/temporary positions in the United States. The company also operates as a payroll processor, human resources consultant, and administrator of workers' compensation coverages and claims. It primarily serves restaurant, hospitality, and maintenance service industries.

