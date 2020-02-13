Short Interest in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Grows By 20.8%

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,530,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 15th total of 7,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 516,164 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after buying an additional 8,415 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Tapestry by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 718,069 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after buying an additional 29,876 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in Tapestry by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 427,442 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $11,135,000 after buying an additional 22,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 5.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 774,225 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,169,000 after buying an additional 40,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,771,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,904,140. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPR. HSBC downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $30.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.48.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.