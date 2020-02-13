Short Interest in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Rises By 16.5%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,580,000 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the January 15th total of 12,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Teradata in the fourth quarter valued at $1,380,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Teradata by 984.6% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after acquiring an additional 286,536 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 5,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Teradata by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $22.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Teradata has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $49.42.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.62 million. Teradata had a negative net margin of 1.26% and a positive return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Teradata will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

