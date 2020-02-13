Short Interest in Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) Decreases By 13.8%

Vince Holding Corp (NYSE:VNCE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,900 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the January 15th total of 191,300 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

VNCE stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $165.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 1.72. Vince has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $27.63.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $86.40 million during the quarter. Vince had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 0.91%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Vince from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

In other news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.54 per share, with a total value of $370,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,711 shares in the company, valued at $5,482,481.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vince by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Vince by 982.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vince by 934.6% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vince by 223.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Vince

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct-To-Consumer. It offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, T-shirts, handbags, footwear, and outerwear; and men's products comprising T-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denim, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

