Short Interest in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) Declines By 13.1%

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,860,000 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the January 15th total of 41,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

WPX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.92. 159,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,843,171. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Karl F. Kurz purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 64,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPX. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 11,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,649,319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,581,828 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,588,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,136,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $207,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,243 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,596,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,910,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WPX shares. Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.73.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.