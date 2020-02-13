Short Interest in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Drops By 12.6%

Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,190,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the January 15th total of 5,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

ZTS traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $145.05. 123,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,978,667. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.56%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total value of $531,052.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,278.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Ramon Alaix sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.13, for a total transaction of $5,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,394,528.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,001 shares of company stock valued at $15,342,770 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Milestone Resources Group Ltd purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,394,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Zoetis by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,046,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,911,000 after buying an additional 494,939 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,826,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,842,000 after buying an additional 293,598 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zoetis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,544,000 after buying an additional 283,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Zoetis by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,397,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,688,000 after buying an additional 256,715 shares during the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

