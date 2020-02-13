SIBCoin (SIB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $673,103.00

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. Over the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. SIBCoin has a total market cap of $673,103.00 and approximately $2,181.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,221.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.62 or 0.02614253 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.01 or 0.04620538 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.62 or 0.00787536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.80 or 0.00896719 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00116139 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009775 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00025930 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.71 or 0.00700531 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SIBCoin Coin Profile

SIBCoin (SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 18,203,137 coins. SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.money

SIBCoin Coin Trading

SIBCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit, C-CEX, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SIBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

