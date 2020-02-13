Sigma Planning Corp Buys New Shares in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Gray Television by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,828,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,837,000 after buying an additional 40,680 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gray Television during the third quarter worth $26,008,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 48,017 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Gray Television by 14.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 298,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Gray Television by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after buying an additional 58,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 127,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,855. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Gray Television Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

