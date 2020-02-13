Sigma Planning Corp Has $294,000 Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 152,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 28,778 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 490,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 5.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 86,071 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

QSR traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.52. 87,218 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,720. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 12 month low of $60.58 and a 12 month high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

