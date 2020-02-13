Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 1,935 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 2.3% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 6.2% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.3% during the third quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

McKesson stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $168.01. The stock had a trading volume of 121,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,115. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $168.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of -34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for McKesson (NYSE:MCK)

