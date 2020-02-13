Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,159 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DNP. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 147,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 87,977 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNP traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 308,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,480. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.70. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

