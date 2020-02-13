Sigma Planning Corp Sells 413 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in LKQ by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 176,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 160,255 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 400,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other LKQ news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average of $31.94. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of LKQ to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on shares of LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.