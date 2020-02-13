Sigma Planning Corp Sells 419 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1,793.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,733,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,944,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,920 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,276,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,575,000 after purchasing an additional 75,995 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 425.2% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 1,116,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,684,000 after purchasing an additional 904,253 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 430,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,117 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.94. 37,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average is $46.37. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $48.24.

