Sigma Planning Corp Sells 471 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 164,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,100,000 after buying an additional 55,616 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.45 per share, with a total value of $99,932.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,822.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.70, for a total value of $116,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,150,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Global Payments from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Global Payments from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $195.00 target price on Global Payments and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Global Payments from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.98.

Shares of GPN stock traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $203.37. The company had a trading volume of 119,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,521. The firm has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $120.11 and a twelve month high of $206.18.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.03%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.