Sigma Planning Corp Takes $275,000 Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ARWR) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 202,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,841,000 after purchasing an additional 60,856 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 70.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 14,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $879,255.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 267,406 shares in the company, valued at $16,076,448.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $1,993,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 424,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,989,059.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 248,518 shares of company stock worth $15,591,357. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.32. 638,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,329. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.72. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $17.05 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.95.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.56% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $29.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.63 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

