Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub raised Signature Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Signature Bank from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Signature Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.00.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Shares of SBNY traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $143.94. 4,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,890. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $111.91 and a twelve month high of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 20.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 174.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.