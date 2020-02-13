Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 308,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,483 shares during the period. Prologis comprises about 1.7% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $27,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Prologis by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,219,000 after buying an additional 530,191 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,567,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,758,000 after buying an additional 384,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Prologis by 303.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 498,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,498,000 after buying an additional 374,969 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

NYSE PLD traded down $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.47. 3,652,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,884,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 12-month low of $68.96 and a 12-month high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average of $87.67.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

