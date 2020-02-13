Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $41.12 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,718,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,205 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $41,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,085,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 43,492 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 717,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 159,012 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 606,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,516,000 after buying an additional 52,227 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after buying an additional 20,436 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSJK remained flat at $$23.88 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,034. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.92. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.23.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.