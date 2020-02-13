Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE) Sets New 52-Week High at $92.82

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92.82 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 91.90 ($1.21), with a volume of 742139 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.90 ($1.20).

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sirius Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 89.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.98. The stock has a market cap of $954.26 million and a PE ratio of 7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Sirius Real Estate’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Sirius Real Estate’s payout ratio is presently 0.25%.

In related news, insider James Peggie purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £29,880 ($39,305.45).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile (LON:SRE)

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.