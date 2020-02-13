Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) VP Sells $1,885,567.98 in Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $1,885,567.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,425.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 376,287 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 305,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 33,522 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 171,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Sirius XM by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIRI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.94.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

