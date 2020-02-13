Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Down 34.5% in January

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 101,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
SITM stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,796. Sitime has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $440.15 million and a P/E ratio of -49.05.
Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sitime will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sitime Company Profile
There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.
