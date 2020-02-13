Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) Short Interest Down 34.5% in January

Sitime Corp (NASDAQ:SITM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,400 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 101,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SITM stock traded down $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 52,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,796. Sitime has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $36.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10. The company has a market capitalization of $440.15 million and a P/E ratio of -49.05.

Sitime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sitime will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Sitime in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Sitime from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital upped their target price on Sitime from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Sitime from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

In other news, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.01 per share, with a total value of $850,500.00. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Sitime during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Sitime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,463,000. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sitime Company Profile

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

