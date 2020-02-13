SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Shares Down 25%

Shares of SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) dropped 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 1,789 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 60,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The company has a market capitalization of $814,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.02.

SLAM Exploration Company Profile (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

