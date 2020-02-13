Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.23. Smart Sand reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SND. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Sand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.13.

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 131,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $76.14 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.42. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,776,386.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smart Sand by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 126,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Smart Sand by 44.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 418,800 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its position in Smart Sand by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Smart Sand by 5.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 12,335 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Smart Sand by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

