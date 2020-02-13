SmartCash Trading 9.7% Higher This Week (SMART)

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $5.72 million and $495,554.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SmartCash has traded up 9.7% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Braziliex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,249.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $271.14 or 0.02643700 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.00 or 0.04611918 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.31 or 0.00792814 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.93 or 0.00896350 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00116963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009615 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00025584 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $72.10 or 0.00703040 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SmartCash Profile

SmartCash (SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Braziliex, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinBene, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

